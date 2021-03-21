Missed 'Tenet' in theatres? Christopher Nolan's sci-fi espionage thriller to premiere on HBO Max on THIS date

Sci-fi espionage thriller "Tenet", directed by Christopher Nolan, is set to start streaming on HBO Max from May 1.

The Warner Bros film, which was originally scheduled for a July 2020 release, opened in theatres of 70 countries last August in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It released in select US cities on September 3.

"Good news for anyone experiencing time linearly: 'Tenet' is streaming May 1 on HBO via HBO Max!" HBO Max tweeted on its official page on Saturday.

"Tenet" got a theatrical release months before the studio decided its 2021 titles would debut on the streaming service HBO Max, owned by their parent company WarnerMedia, at the same time as the movies released in cinema halls.

The slate includes highly anticipated movies, like "In the Heights", "Dune" and the fourth "Matrix" film.

The digital release of "Tenet" is an interesting turn of events following Nolan's sharp criticism of WarnerMedia when the company announced its decision to premiere its productions for the year 2021 in cinemas and on HBO Max.