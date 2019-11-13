Missed out on world’s biggest movie? Watch ‘Avengers: Endgame’ on Hotstar Premium and Hotstar VIP

Rejoice MCU fans, the world’s biggest movie Avengers: Endgame is out on Hotstar Premium and Hotstar VIP. The magnum opus that ruled the global box office will now be available on the streaming website to watch as and when you please.

‘Avengers: Endgame’ features a stellar star cast which includes, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Don Cheadle, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Josh Brolin, and Chris Pratt.

Apart from Endgame, Hotstar also streams other Marvel movies from the lot. These include, The Avengers, and Avengers: Infinity War, Captain America: The First Avenger, Thor, Iron Man 3, Black Panther, and Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Endgame will be available with English-, Hindi-, Tamil-, and Telugu-language audio on Hotstar Premium, and Hindi-, Tamil-, and Telugu-language audio on Hotstar VIP, which costs Rs. 365 per year. Lastly, it won't support the offline-viewing download feature, just like all other Marvel movies on the platform.