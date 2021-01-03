'Miss you greatly, Irrfan': Late actor's 'Jurassic World' co-star Bryce Dallas Howard shares throwback pic

Hollywood actress Bryce Dallas Howard, who starred with late actor Irrfan Khan in 'Jurassic World', has shared a post on Instagram and said that she misses him greatly.
Howard made a collage of 'top nine' pictures as she bid adieu to 2020. The first pictures is a still from the Colin Trevorrow-directed adventure thriller. Sharing it, she wrote in the caption, "The key to a happy life is to accept you are never actually in control.” — #IrrfanKhan as Simon Masrani in @jurassicworld .Lesson received, 2020. Miss you greatly, Irrfan."
Irrfan Khan lost his battle with a rare form of cancer and died in a Mumbai hospital on April 29, 2019.
After the untimely demise, Howard had paid homage to Irrfan by penning down a note on Twitter.
Saying that she feels 'lucky' to have worked with the late actor, she'd tweeted, "Irrfan, you are an exquisite human being and we will all miss you dearly. These images are from the first and last day of filming, and I was lucky enough to spend them working with you. Love to you and your family always."
Chris Pratt, who had famously collaborated with Irrfan an Howard on their 2015 blockbuster 'Jurassic World' had remembered the actor as an 'exquisite human being'.
"So sad to hear about the passing of screen legend @irrfank . Irrfan Khan played Masrani in 'Jurassic World'. He was an exquisite actor and human. He will be missed," Pratt's tweet read.