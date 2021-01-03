'Miss you greatly, Irrfan': Late actor's 'Jurassic World' co-star Bryce Dallas Howard shares throwback pic

After the untimely demise, Howard had paid homage to Irrfan by penning down a note on Twitter.

Saying that she feels 'lucky' to have worked with the late actor, she'd tweeted, "Irrfan, you are an exquisite human being and we will all miss you dearly. These images are from the first and last day of filming, and I was lucky enough to spend them working with you. Love to you and your family always."

Chris Pratt, who had famously collaborated with Irrfan an Howard on their 2015 blockbuster 'Jurassic World' had remembered the actor as an 'exquisite human being'.

"So sad to hear about the passing of screen legend @irrfank . Irrfan Khan played Masrani in 'Jurassic World'. He was an exquisite actor and human. He will be missed," Pratt's tweet read.