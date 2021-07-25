Mindy Kaling responds to backlash over playing Velma in 'Scooby-Doo' spinoff

American actor and comedian Mindi Kaling recently expressed she was 'surprised' that her upcoming role as a "reimagined" Velma in HBO Max's new 'Scooby-Doo' spinoff has been met with backlash.

According to USA Today, 'The Office' alum is set to executive produce and star in 'Velma', in which she'll play Mystery Inc.'s uber-intelligent Velma Dinkley.

"When it was announced (in February) that I was going to do the voice of Velma, people were very supportive and happy on Twitter. So I felt great because these are really intense fans - cartoon, comic-book fans," Kaling said during an appearance on NBC's 'Late Night With Seth Meyers' But the spinoff will look a little different than the children's cartoon, Tom Ascheim, president of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults, and Classics, announced in June.