'Mindhunter' season 3 not happening? Director David Fincher says the Netflix show was 'very expensive'

Holden Ford (essayed by Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (essayed by Holt McCallany) starrer "Mindhunter" left viewers on the edge of their seats with its first two instalments.

The show explores world of crime by interviewing serial killers. A mix of fact and fiction, ‘Mindhunter’ is based on the true story of those who pioneered the science of profiling serial killers.

Besides the two, actress Anna Torv plays a closeted psychology professor working towards tenure at Boston University.

Earlier this year, it was reported that the future of the Netflix series seems to be uncertain with director David Fincher being busy with his film for the streamer, "Mank".

Not to mention, the contracts of McCallany and Groff were also lapsed.

A spokesperson on Netflix told Entertainment Weekly that Fincher might "revisit" the show in future.

Now, according to a report by Vulture, Fincher has asserted that season three is not happening.

He told the publication, “It’s a 90-hour workweek. It absorbs everything in your life. When I got done, I was pretty exhausted, and I said, ‘I don’t know if I have it in me right now to break season three.’”