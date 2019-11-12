Millie Bobby Brown with nose job and blonde hair? We've seen 'Stranger Things'

Millie Bobby Brown along with the other cast members attended a special screening of 'Stranger Things' Season 3 at DGA Theater, New York.
Apart from the happy faces, there's something else that got our attention. Milli Bobby Brown, 15, looked completely unrecognizable in her new look.
The actor went for a blonde, curly hair and a floral dress. She completed her look with hot pink heels.
Here are the pictures from the screenings that will leave you baffled about how old she appears:
Well, this isn't the first time Millie has recieved flak for not behaving her age. Fans often take the comment section of Millie's Instagram to point the same out.
Millie Bobby Brown is quite active on Instagram and often shares pictures and videos.
Recently, she shared a video of her wearing a bold red lipstick and netizens were quick to point out that it isn't age-appropriate.
''Does any one else worry when 10 yr olds start looking 22? I hope she has good people around her,'' said a user.
"How old are you again?!Why that nose job Millie ?'' pointed out another.
Another user commented, " She looks beautiful but shes trying to grow up way too fast."
Millie Bobby Brown, who rose to fame with her acting prowess in the insanely popular Netflix series 'Stranger Things', was also called out for sharing a fake nighttime skincare tutorial. After the video went viral for all the wrong reasons, the star issued an apology.
