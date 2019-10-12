Miley who? Liam Hemsworth spotted with Maddison Brown

Earlier this week, Us Weekly revealed that Hemsworth is "open to meeting people" after his divorce from Cyrus. The former partners announced their split after eight months of marriage in August.

"Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time," a representative for the singer said in a statement at that time.

"Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy," the representative added.

Since his break up from Cyrus, Hemsworth has been keeping a low profile. In August, while in Australia with his brother Chris Hemsworth, the actor first broke his silence on the split.

"Hi all Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward. This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love," he wrote on Instagram.

The former couple tied the knot at their former Nashville home on December 23, 2018, after dating on and off for nearly 10 years.