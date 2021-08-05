Miley Cyrus reaches out to rapper DaBaby amid homophobic remarks controversy

Just three days after the incident, DaBaby released a video for his new song, 'Giving What It's Supposed To Give', which featured the lyrics, 'We like AIDS... we on your ass, bitch, we won't go away'.

The day of his scheduled Sunday performance at Lollapalooza, the festival announced in a tweet that DaBaby would no longer be performing. "Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight," the statement read.

He has also been dropped from other festivals, including Austin City Limits, Governor's Ball, Day N Vegas, iHeartRadio Music Festival, Can't Wait Live!, Music Midtown and Parklife Festival.

In an initial apology that came across as insincere to several fans, DaBaby admitted on Twitter that his remarks were "insensitive" but suggested that the comments had been "digested" wrong in another tweet. The rapper followed up with statements like "Apologies for being me." Once again on August 2, DaBaby offered another apology on Instagram, writing, "Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes. As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me -- knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance -- has been challenging." Expressing gratitude towards the people, who reached out to him, he added, "I appreciate the many people who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education, and resources. That's what I needed and it was received." DaBaby is no stranger to controversy, having to backtrack some questionable lyrics about JoJo Siwa earlier this year.

He also came under fire from Megan Thee Stallion recently, following his collaboration with Tory Lanez, who allegedly shot her in the feet last summer. Lanez joined DaBaby at Rolling Loud to perform their track 'SKAT' immediately after Megan hit the stage.