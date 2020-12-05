Miley Cyrus goes nude for Rolling Stone cover; says ‘I’m completely naked but I’m making it fashion’

Singer Miley Cyrus did a nude shoot for the latest cover of Rolling Stone magazine.
The "Wrecking Ball" singer can be seen using her hands, accessories and text to cover her modesty to get past the censors on social media.
Miley captioned one photo as, "I’m completely naked but I’m making it fashion."
"At least a give the papers something they can write about," she wrote for the cover.
Here are some NSFW posts by Cyrus on Instagram.
This isn’t the first time Miley has gone naked and made headlines.
Last month, the pop star collaborated for a photography book by Indian American fashion photographer Vijat Mohindra.
She was seen in a buff in a yellow coffin in one photo. Cyrus wore a shoulder-length blonde wig and used yellow and white flowers to cover her modesty. She posed with her arms folded across her chest, looking into the camera.
Earlier this week, Miley opened up on her failed marriage with Hollywood actor Liam Hemsworth had too much conflict, adding that she is looking for a life partner who can be her anchor.
The singer split from the actor in August 2019, less than a year after they exchanged vows.
The star first got engaged to Liam in May 2012, but they split in September 2013 before reuniting in 2016.
After her split, Cyrus dated Kaitlynn Carter and then Cody Simpson, before parting ways. "Two halves can't make a whole," she said at the time of her split with Simpson.
