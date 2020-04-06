Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson deliver tacos to healthcare workers amid coronavirus lockdown

Washington D.C.: American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus and her boyfriend Cody Simpson are showing appreciation for some of the heroes working to save lives on the front line amid COVID-19 outbreak.

Miley and Cody delivered 120 tacos to healthcare workers at the Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center in Tarzana, California, located in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley on Saturday (local time).

Simpson posted the videos and pictures of the same on his Instagram handle.