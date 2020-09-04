Miley Cyrus calls out VMAs directors for sexist comment about her performance

Los Angeles: Singer Miley Cyrus has spoken about facing a sexist comment from the directors of her MTV VMA performance when she asked for a certain light on the stage.

Cyrus opened up about the incident while speaking to Joe Rogan on his Joe Rogan Experience podcast. "I was just asking some questions, not even on some diva s***. I wanted the lights to be turned off and then the lighting of the room to just be lighting me. So no key light, no beauty light. The beauty light is always used on women and I said turn the f*****g lights off. You would never tell Travis Scott or Adam Levine that he couldn't turn the beauty light off," the singer said.

"They said, 'Okay, we'll just do the same thing that we would do with the guys,' because that's what I want. And then something that I was doing . for the VMAs, my bracelets kept getting caught in all this s*** and they said, 'You want to be treated like a guy? We wouldn't be dealing with this if a guy was doing it'," she recalled.

Cyrus, who performed on "Midnight Sky" at the VMAs last Sunday, had an appropriate response to the directors. "And I said, 'Well, a guy wouldn't be doing this because a guy doesn't sell your show with sex the way that I'm going to,'" she said. The singer-actor said she was aware of the fact that "it's a ridiculous conversation and also embarrassing".

"The VMAs is a pop culture show celebrating pop culture, and I wanted to bring that especially in this time of COVID-19 (with) all these at-home performances. I want to give my fans escapism good old pop culture. This is surrealism," she said.