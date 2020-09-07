Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o attend Chadwick Boseman's private memorial

Family and friends of Chadwick Boseman paid homage to the late Hollywood star over the weekend at a private memorial in Malibu, nearly two weeks after the actor died due to colon cancer at the age of 43.

Boseman passed away on August 28 in the presence of his wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, and kin following a four year-long secret battle with the disease.

Ledward, whom the actor married shortly before his demise, was photographed at the outdoor memorial, along with Boseman's "Black Panther" co-stars Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B Jordan, and Winston Duke, according to pictures obtained by The Sun.

A floral arrangement was seen next to Boseman's photograph, and music from a hang drum was also part of the service.

Before catapulting to international stardom and acclaim as T'Challa of fictitious African country Wakanda aka superhero Black Panther in the MCU films, Boseman was known for essaying historical black icons like baseball star Jackie Robinson in "42", singer-songwriter James Brown in "Get on Up" and the first African-American Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall in "Marshall".

Besides the titular role in the landmark film "Black Panther" celebrating black identity, he starred as the magnetic superhero in the other MCU projects like "Captain America: Civil War", "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame".

"Black Panther" was a major hit for Disney-owned Marvel Studios, grossing over USD 1.3 billion in worldwide gross and becoming the first superhero film to be nominated for the best picture at Oscars. The film took home three trophies for original score, costume design and production design.

Boseman completed work on several films, including "Marshall", "Da 5 Bloods" and the upcoming "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom", during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.