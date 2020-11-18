Michael B. Jordan is People's magazine's 'sexiest man alive' 2020

This is the third time in a row that an African-American has been named as the sexiest man by People.

In 2019, John Legend — one of the nicest guys in Hollywood — was crowned 'Sexiest Man Alive' by People magazine.

Prior to that it was Idris Elba.

On work front, Jordan will next be seen in the adaptation of Tom Clancys ‘Without Remorse’.

Jordan is starring as operations officer John Clark, also known as John Terrence Kelly, a former Navy SEAL who goes to work for the CIA.

Paramount plans to build a franchise around Jordan's portrayal of Clark.

The character has appeared in 17 of Clancy's novels, starting with 1988's ‘The Cardinal of the Kremlin’. Though mainly seen as a secondary character who helps CIA analyst Jack Ryan with the physical elements of missions, Clark finally stepped into the spotlight with the novel "Without Remorse", which tells his backstory of how he came to work for the CIA.