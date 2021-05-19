Mia Khalifa labels 'Wonder Woman' Gal Gadot a 'Genocide Barbie' over Israel-Palestine conflict statement

As the hostility between Palestine and Israel continues to escalate causing the loss of lives, Israeli actor-film producer Gal Gadot's 'unity of Israel' post sparked outrage on social media with Twitterati slamming her and accusing her of being a 'propaganda' tool for Israel. The criticism forced her to turn off comments on Twitter.

The 'Wonder Woman 1984' star took to Twitter on Wednesday and shared that she is heartbroken to know that her country is at war.

"My heart breaks. My country is at war. I worry for my family, my friends. I worry for my people. This is a vicious cycle that has been going on for far too long," wrote Gadot.

"Israel deserves to live as a free and safe nation, Our neighbours deserve the same. I pray for the victims and their families, I pray for this unimaginable hostility to end, I pray for our leaders to find the solution so we could live side by side in peace. I pray for better days," added the Oscar-nominated actor with a breaking heart emoticon.