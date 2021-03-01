Mia Farrow reveals she encouraged daughter Soon-Yi to bond with Woody Allen before discovering their affair

American actress Mia Farrow has revealed that she encouraged her adopted daughter Soon-Yi to "bond with" Farrow's ex-husband, actor-filmmaker Woody Allen, before she discovered about the affair between the two.

In a four-episode documentary series, "Allen Vs Farrow", Farrow goes into her relationship with Allen, who has been accused by Farrow and their children of sexual and child abuse.

In the second episode of the series, Farrow said that she encouraged the (now) 85-year-old filmmaker to bond with their (now) 50-year-old daughter Soon-Yi, who later went on to marry Allen.

"He took the little ones shopping and bought them airplanes and magic tricks. He started bringing all of them to basketball games. I really encouraged him to go with Soon-Yi, too, because she was really shy," she said on the HBO Max show, as reported by People magazine.