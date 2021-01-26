MeToo Impact: US court approves USD 17 million payout for Harvey Weinstein's victims

A US bankruptcy court judge has approved a $17 million payout to women who accused the disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

This comes nearly three years after the Weinstein Company declared bankruptcy, reported Variety. The plan, which has recently gotten approved, also provides $9.7 million to the former officers and directors of the company, allowing them to pay a portion of their legal bills over the past several years.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary Walrath approved the plan after a hearing that was held in Delaware, saying that without the settlement, Weinstein's victims would get "minimal, if any, recovery." The $17 million fund will be divided among more than 50 claimants, with the most serious allegations resulting in payouts of $500,000 or more. The settlement was put to a vote of Weinstein's victims, with 39 voting in favour and eight opposed.