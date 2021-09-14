MET Gala 2021: Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka and other athletes dazzle at the event; see photos

MET Gala, also referred to as 'fashion’s biggest night out,' welcomes celebrities from across the globe, young creatives, and industry paragons.

The event was delayed from its usual scheduled date on the first Monday in May after last year's was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Guests are required to provide proof of vaccination and wear masks at all times, except for when drinking and eating.

This year's MET Gala theme is 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion', and it honours the 75th anniversary of the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Like every year, it wasn't just those in the entertainment industry getting in on the fun. Several athletes also attended Monday night's bash.

23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams attended the MET Gala 2021, dressed to the nines.

She was seen wearing a Gucci silver bodysuit, and to make her look special, she donned a pink feather-laden cape over her outfit.

The ace tennis player was accompanied by her husband Alexis Ohanian, who chose to wear a simple suit and silver bow tie. She even posted several pictures of herlook on her Instagram account.

23-year-old tennis star Naomi Osaka graced the MET Gala 2021 in an outfit that grabbed many eyeballs and of course, it was in line with the evening's theme.

Naomi arrived at the 2021 Met Gala in a custom Louis Vuitton outfit, featuring a purple and blue swirl-print gown with a sweetheart-style neckline and an elaborate black ruffled cape, reported People magazine.

She amped up the drama quotient by pairing it with black boots and an elaborate hairstyle, accented with red sparkles.

Gymnast Simone Biles attended the event in a three-in-one outfit which consists of a hand-embellished skirt covered in Swarovski crystals and weighing 88 pounds; a mini dress underneath; and a glittering black catsuit decorated to look like a starry night’s sky.

According to Vogue, Biles said that her outfit is definitely heavy, but she feels beautiful, strong, and empowered.

Former World No.1 tennis star, Venus Williams, arrived shortly after sister Serena. Venus has won 7 Grand Slam singles titles in her illustrious career. She looked stunning in a red ensemble.

Tennis star Maria Sharapova wowed in a ruffled mustard gown alongside husband Alexander Gilkes.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 12:40 PM IST