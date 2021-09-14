MET Gala 2021: From Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello to Rihanna-ASAP Rocky, couples pack on PDA at the red carpet

This year's Met Gala theme is 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion', and it honours the 75th anniversary of the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber

Twinning in black, Justin Bieber and Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber walked hand-in-hand. Justin wore a dark suit with a black suitcase in his hands, while Hailey wore a black gown with a plunging neckline. Hailey accessorised her classy look with a pair of black glasses.

This is Justin's first appearance at Met Gala after 2015. On the other hand, Hailey was last in attendance in 2019.

The black head-to-toe look of the couple has impressed fans a lot.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

After their internet-breaking appearance at the Venice Film Festival, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marked another relationship milestone -- their first Met Gala! And the much-in-love couple didn't hide their affection for one another at the 2021 fashion event.

Rather than walking down the red carpet together, Affleck met Lopez inside the event, where they posed for the cameras.

They also wore outfits from the same designer. Both stars adhered to the event's 'American Independence' dress code, with Affleck keeping it simple in a Ralph Lauren tuxedo and Lopez bringing her signature glam to the carpet in a custom dark brown Ralph Lauren gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit.

The silk dress featured a couture bustier, crystal embroidery, braided leather trim and took a team of fifteen artisans over twelve days to create, according to the brand.

Lopez completed the look with a custom, hand-made faux fur cape featuring a mix of leather, suede, and shearling fringe along with a spattering of crystal beadwork that took over 200 hours to create.

JLo and her styling team added a combination of vintage accessories including a Navajo stamped silver ring and silver jewellery from the Ralph Lauren archives.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes

One of the most-talked-about couples -- Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes brought their fashion A-game. The two, who have been dating for a while, made their debut as a pair at the fashion event in a glamorous way.

Camila wore a purple sparkly crop top and skirt while Shawn flaunted his chiselled physique in an open leather jacket and black pants.

And reportedly it was Camila only who convinced her boyfriend to go shirtless at the gala.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky

Photos by AFP

The Queen of MET Gala Rihanna arrived with her man ASAP Rocky in a dramatic black ruffle dress with a beanie and Bulgari diamonds. On the other hand, her beau opted for a colourful blanket-like ensemble.

The annual gala is enforcing a COVID-19 vaccination mandate and mask requirement after being postponed (the 2020 Met Gala was cancelled).

