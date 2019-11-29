Men will be men: 'Thor' actor Chris Hemsworth gets embarrassed when his wife proves him wrong

Los Angeles: Actor Chris Hemsworth gets "really embarrassed" when his wife Elsa Pataky proves him wrong, as she says he once waited several days to tell her she was right.

During an interview with Nova 96.9 as Fitzy & Wippa studio, Pataky said a time in which he went as far as to call a man out to help them with their car, because he wouldn't accept her advice, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "No, the funny story is, we went to the markets and he gets really nervous to park when everyone's watching him. And the car got bogged and I said 'let me get it,' he's like 'No! Just leave it there! Don't touch it!' I said 'I think if you just go backwards...' and he said 'No! It needs a crane.'