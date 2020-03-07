'Men in Black' director Barry Sonnenfeld reveals he was sexually abused as a child

Speaking to Page Six, Sonnenfeld shared that he confronted his father Sonny about the abuse in 2014 and was shocked when his father told him he knew something had happened, but didn't seem concerned about it.

"First of all, Barry, don't forget child molestation didn't have the same stigma back then that it has now... I never thought Mike was molesting you. I only thought he was playing with your p****s," Barry recalled his father saying.

He describes being horrified at his father's response in his memoir, according to Page Six, saying: "What kind of parent allows a man to touch his son's p****s?"

According to the portal, Sonnenfeld details in the book that he "collapsed in profound sciatic pain," after hearing his fat her's response, "but somehow managed to make his way home and spent the evening huddled in bed sobbing."

Page Six reports that Sonnenfeld also recalls a time when his late mother Kelly invited him, his girlfriend and her two young daughters over for dinner, along with Cousin Mike, who is now deceased.

When the "Addams Family" director refused to come, he says his mother assured him that she would "police Mike" and then later echoed his father's sentiments, telling him: "Barry, back then child molesting didn't have the stigma it has now."