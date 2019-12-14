'Men in Black' actor Rip Torn dies at 88 due to Alzheimer's dementia

The documents showed that the actor had been fighting the progressive disease that affects a person's memory and mental functions for "years".

His body was buried in Poughkeepsie, New York, the certificate further stated.

Torn was known for his stage and screen presence that spanned a total of seven decades. He was best known for starring in critically-acclaimed features "Cross Creek" and "Sweet Bird of Youth".

He transitioned into comedy with his legendary role as the ethically challenged television producer in HBO's "The Larry Sanders Show," which scored him an Emmy.