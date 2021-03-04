Meghan Markle wears Princess Diana's Rs 1.27 crore bracelet during Oprah Winfrey interview

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle paid tribute to her husband Prince Harry's mother, Princess Diana, by wearing her Cartier tennis bracelet during their interview with Oprah Winfrey.

According to the Express, the bracelet's estimated value is more than $174,800, which is approximately Rs 1,27,19,601.

The latest promo of the interview that will be aired over the weekend shows the former actress wearing the bracelet in her left hand.