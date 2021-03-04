Meghan Markle wears Princess Diana's Rs 1.27 crore bracelet during Oprah Winfrey interview

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle paid tribute to her husband Prince Harry's mother, Princess Diana, by wearing her Cartier tennis bracelet during their interview with Oprah Winfrey.
According to the Express, the bracelet's estimated value is more than $174,800, which is approximately Rs 1,27,19,601.
The latest promo of the interview that will be aired over the weekend shows the former actress wearing the bracelet in her left hand.
A clip also shows Harry speaking about his late mother, Diana - the Princess of Wales, saying he feared history was "repeating itself" before he and Meghan decided to step back as senior royals.
Princess Diana had died in a car crash in Paris in 1997.
Speaking at length about his mother Princess Diana, he said, "You know, for me, I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you with my wife by my side because I can't begin to imagine what it must've been like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago."
The in-depth interview with host Oprah Winfrey and the couple will be aired on Sunday.
