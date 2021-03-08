Meghan Markle says Kate Middleton made her cry, not the other way round

"I don't think it's fair to her to get into the details of that because she apologised, and I (have) forgiven her. What was hard to get over was being blamed for something that not only I didn't do, but that happened to me. I am not sharing that piece about Kate in any way to be disparaging to her.," Meghan said, further stating that the Palace's attitude towards that news report, too, shocked her.

"They would go on the record and negate the most ridiculous story for anyone," she said.

"But when it came to the Kate story, for example, they did not negate it. It was only once we were married and everything started to really worsen that I came to understand that not only was I not being protected but that they were willing to lie to protect other members of the family. But they weren't willing to tell the truth to protect me and my husband," she added.