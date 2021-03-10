Meghan Markle files complaint against Piers Morgan who refuses to back down

Meghan Markle has filed a formal against TV personality Piers Morgans for his comments pertaining to mental health on the "Good Morning Britain" show, which he used to host. Morgan has earlier criticised Meghan and her husband Prince Harry's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Despite Morgan's personal comments about Meghan and the interview, her complaint, filed with the British network ITV, focussed on how his observations might affect those struggling with mental health issues. ITV's Royal Editor Chris Ship confirmed the complaint has been registered, according to a report in the Mirror.

"The Duchess of Sussex formally filed a complaint to ITV on Monday. It's thought to have been sent to the broadcaster's CEO. Meghan raised concerns about how Piers Morgan's words affect the issue of mental health and what it might do to others contemplating suicide," Ship wrote on Twitter.