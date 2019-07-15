Beyonce bonds with Meghan Markle at 'The Long King' premiere

While, Meghan has walked plenty of red carpets as an actor earlier, this marked her first film premiere as a royal. The Duchess of Sussex wore a semi-sheer Jason Wu black dress, paired with Aquazzura slingback heels and a black Gucci clutch. She was accompanied by her husband Prince Harry, who rocked a classic tuxedo for the event.

They were spotted talking to Beyonce and her husband. The ladies seemed happy around each other and hugged it out immediately. This marked the first time they have been captured together and is believed to be the first time that they have met, reported E! News.

Harry kissed Beyonce on both cheeks in greeting and Jay-Z told Meghan and Harry, "congrats" for welcoming their son Archie Harrison, who was born two months ago.

Beyonce said the child was "so beautiful," and she also told the Duchess, "We love you guys." The premiere was held in "support of the conservation and communities work of His Royal Highness through The Royal Foundation", Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

The royal couple also had the chance to chat with representatives from organisations working for conservation and the environment.