Meet ‘Superman’ Henry Cavill's 'beautiful and brilliant' girlfriend Natalie Viscuso

Viscuso rose to fame after her 16th birthday party was featured on MTV's 'My Super Sweet 16'.

The description stated, "At 15 years old, Natalie is now living in a $5 million house and cruising around town in her dad's Bentleys and Ferraris. What more could she want? How about being the most popular girl at school?"

In terms of her profession, Viscuso is the vice president of Legendary Entertainment, one of the companies behind Cavill's movies 'Man of Steel' and 'Enola Holmes'.

Henry was previously engaged to English show jumper Ellen Whitaker from 2011 until 2012.

On work front, Henry unveiled his first look from season 2 of 'The Witcher' where he will be seen essaying the role of monster slayer Geralt of Rivia.

The actor took to Instagram to share the first look pictures of himself in a brand new armor. He quoted the author of the original 'Witcher' novels, Andrezj Sapkowski in the caption of the post.

"'It may turn out,' said the white-haired man a moment later, 'That their comrades or cronies may ask what befell these evil men. Tell them the Wolf bit them. The White Wolf. And add that they should keep glancing over their shoulders. One day they'll look back and see the Wolf,'" Cavill wrote.

The new-look pictures show the updated armour of Geralt in season 2, along with his white wolf medallion and silver sword from the first season.