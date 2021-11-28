'Mean Girls' star Lindsay Lohan announces she is engaged to Bader Shammas

Actor Lindsay Lohan on Sunday announced her engagement with financier and boyfriend Bader Shammas.

The "Mean Girls" star took to Instagram to share an update with her fans and followers.

"My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love," Lohan wrote as she flaunted her engagement ring in a series of photos with Shammas.

According to reports, Shammas serves as the assistant vice president at Credit Suisse, an international wealth management company based in Dubai, the UAE.

The couple have been linked since they were spotted together at a music festival in Dubai shortly before the pandemic hit.

She was previously engaged to London-based Russian millionaire Egor Tarabasov.

Lohan will next be seen in Netflix's upcoming holiday romantic comedy opposite "Glee" alum Chord Overstreet.

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 04:33 PM IST