May the fourth be with you: Fans across the world celebrate 'Star Wars Day'

The official website of Star Wars has also shared some videos to celebrate this day at home, in a bid to maintain social distancing. From Yoda Pancakes to Kylo Ren vegetable onigiri, there's something for everyone.

The history of this phrase dates back to 1979, when the phrase was first used in a newspaper advertisement to congratulate Margaret Thatcher on the day she took office as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. As the fandom grew worldwide, in 2013, The Walt Disney Company officially observed the holiday with several Star Wars events and festivities at Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

On a related note, 'Star Wars' actor Andrew Jack died from COVID-19 related health complications on last month, reported Deadline. He was 76.

Meanwhile, Disney is reportedly developing a new "Star Wars" spin-off series, which will centre on female characters.

According to Deadline, the streamer has roped in Leslye Headland, the co-creator and showrunner of Netflix's "Russian Doll", for the project.

Though the exact plot details are yet to be ascertained, the series is rumoured to be set in an alternate time and will focus on women characters martial arts elements.

Headland will write and showrun the new series.

The project will be fourth series from the "Star Wars" universe.

The studio had last year unveiled Pedro Pascal-starrer "The Mandalorian", which was created by Jon Favreau.

Two more series are in development -- an Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring Ewan McGregor and a Cassian Andor prequel series starring Diego Luna.