Matthew Perry confesses his man-crush over Barack Obama in new Instagram post

Days after making his Instagram debut 'Friends' actor Matthew Perry on Monday shared a picture of himself with the former US President Barack Obama and confessed his man-crush over Obama.
In the picture that Perry shared on Instagram, the two were seen in a jovial mood exchanging laughter.
"Yes, that is @barackobama, and yes, he is laughing at shit that just came out of my mouth," Perry captioned the picture and further revealed his crush over the former President with the hashtag #mancrushmonday.
Following the footsteps of Jennifer Aniston, the 50-year-old actor has made his official debut on the photo-sharing platform and gained 4.7 million followers and counting.
The 50-year-old actor followed his co-star Jennifer Aniston's footsteps, who made a Guinness world record for the fastest time to reach one million followers in just five hours and sixty minutes.
He was welcomed by the entire star cast of the famous sitcom on the social media platform.
'Friends'' co-star Lisa Kudrow welcomed Perry in a sweet post by sharing a throw and wrote, "Finally!!! Yay!! Can't believe my eyes MY EYES Welcome to Instagram @mattyperry4 #friendsforlife"
Just after joining Instagram Perry followed 20 users, including 'Friends' co-stars Aniston, Kudrow, Courtney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer. He also followed Reese Witherspoon, Hank Azaria, Kate Hudson, Justin Roiland, and Robert Downey Jr.
The 'Birds of America' star's profile picture shows him lying down on a couch with his arm around a yellow smiley face balloon. The actor bio reads, "What is this, my Instagram account?"
Perry gained over 194,000 followers in just a matter of minutes.
