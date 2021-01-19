Matt Damon joins 'Thor: Love And Thunder' cast

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Matt Damon will soon be seen in the superhero adventure, Thor: Love And Thunder, and has moved to Australia with his family to shoot the film.

Damon has begun 14 days of privately-arranged quarantine in New South Wales, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"I'm so excited that my family and I will be able to call Australia home for the next few months," Damon said. "Australian film crews are world renowned for their professionalism and are a joy to work with so the 14 days of quarantine will be well worth it," added the 50-year-old.

Damon flew to Australia with wife Luciana Barroso and children -- Isabella, 14, Gia, 12, and Stella, 10 -- on a private jet over the weekend.

"Australia definitely is the lucky country," said "The Good Will Hunting" star, and thanked the Australian Government for the "enormous support" regarding his entry into the country.

Damon had a small cameo in "Thor: Ragnarok" as an Asgardian actor playing Loki in a play. However, it is not clear if he is reprising the role for the superhero film or will appear in a new role.

He joins the existing cast that includes Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson and Christian Bale. Plot details of the new Thor film have been kept under wraps.