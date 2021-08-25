'Matrix 4' starring Priyanka Chopra and Keanu Reeves, officially titled 'The Matrix: Resurrections'; trailer released at CinemaCon

Warner Bros on Tuesday stunned fans by releasing the trailer of one of its much-awaited films- 'Matrix 4' and unveiled its official title too- 'The Matrix: Resurrections'.

Deadline reported that Warner Bros unveiled the fascinating clips from its upcoming slate, at its CinemaCon presentation- including the first trailer from the newly titled 'The Matrix: Resurrections'.

According to Deadline, the trailer opens with Keanu Reeves- Neo (Thomas Anderson) telling his therapist Neil Patrick Harris, "I had dreams that weren't just dreams. Am I crazy?" Neo who has no memory of 'The Matrix' does sense that he had been trapped in a humdrum world.

He later comes in contact with Carrie Anne Moss' Trinity in a cafe but neither one remembers the other.

Eventually, he then runs into a man (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) who is reminiscent of Morpheus, the freedom fighter played by Laurence Fishburne in the original trilogy. This mysterious man hands Anderson a red pill.

The trailer then cuts into footage of Neo looking in a mirror and seeing an older version of himself. Neo also seems to have a few new powers from the last time, with the trailer including a shot of what looks like him controlling a missile through telekinesis to prevent it from hitting him.

Further in the trailer comes the action, including slow-motion martial arts, and gravity-defying acrobatics synonymous with the franchise.

The fourth film of 'The Matrix' franchise, directed by Lana Wachowski, is slated to come out on December 22 in theatres and on HBO max. There has been no word yet as to when the trailer will hit social media. The trailer clips were shown and reported by Deadline from the CinemaCon presentation.

Lana co-directed and co-wrote the first three Matrix installments with sister Lilly Wachowski.

The film also features Jada Pinkett Smith, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jonathan Groff, Jessica Henwick, Telma Hopkins, Erendira Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Christina Ricci, and Brian J Smith.

