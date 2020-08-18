Mathew Perry Birthday Special: Best Chandler Bing moments from 'Friends'

Actor Matthew Perry, best known for his character in the popular sitcom 'Friends', is celebrating his birthday on Wednesday. Perry portrayed the character of Chandler Bing in the beloved 90's show, which celebrated its 25th-anniversary last year.
Chandler Bing, the IT procurements manager with a specialization in 'Statistical analysis and data reconfiguration,' had a habit of using sarcasm as a defense mechanism to cover his misery. Perry has been revealing a bit of the trademark Chandler Bing wry humour, ever since he followed the footsteps of Jennifer Aniston and made his official debut on Instagram. Perry gained over 1,94,000 followers in just a matter of minutes and now has over 7.2 million followers.
While he often leaves netizens in splits with 'Friends' references, his fan pages keep us entertained by sharing clips of his iconic scenes. On Mathew Perry's 50th birthday, here are some of the best Chandler Bing moments:
On the work front, Matthew and his other 'Friends' co-stars -- Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc -- will be soon seen in a 'Friends' reunion special. The news of the reunion episode took the internet by storm and fans are eagerly waiting for it, however, the much-awaited special episode of the sitcom which was scheduled to be shot and telecasted this year on HBO Max has been shelved due to COVID-19 pandemic.
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry have rumouredly charged 2 million pounds each, for their appearance.
