Mary-Kate Oslen seeks emergency divorce as husband threatens to kick her out of their NY apartment

Mary-Kate Olsen had recently filed for a divorce from her husband of five years, French finance banker, Olivier Sarkozy. The actress-turned-designer, who filed for the divorce in April, has reportedly requested an emergency divorce amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mary-Kate Olsen and Oliver Sarkozy started dating in 2012 and got hitched three years later. The couple's marriage has hit rock bottom and Mary-Kate is seeking an emergency divorce as New York courts and not accepting divorce filings, due to the coronavirus crisis. Emergency filings are allowed only in critical situations. Mary-Kate Oslen has included a divorce petition in her filings and is also seeking enforcement of their prenuptial agreement.

According to TMZ, Olsen has claimed that Olivier Sarkozy is threatening to kick her out of their share New York residence. She has even said that her husband terminated the house lease without her knowledge. Mary-Kate Olsen is looking for an emergency divorce filing, so she can be assured of her belongings and the house. Sarkozy has reportedly given the fashion-designer a deadline of May 18, however, it is impossible for her to meet the deadline due to coronavirus lockdown.

Mary-Kate Oslen has asked for an extension of deadline until May 30. She is seeking 'an automatic court order preventing him from disposing of her property.'