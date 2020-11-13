Marvel's 'WandaVision' to premiere on January 15, 2021

Los Angeles: Marvel Studios' much-anticipated superhero series "WandaVision" will premiere on streaming platform Disney Plus on January 15, 2021.

The series, which marks the return of actor Elisabeth Olsen as Scarlett Witch aka Wanda Maximoff, and Paul Bettany's super-powered android Vision, is being directed by Matt Shakman.

The news of the premiere date was shared on the official Twitter handle of the streaming service.

"A new era arrives. @MarvelStudios' #WandaVision, an Original Series, is streaming Jan. 15 on #DisneyPlus " the post read.