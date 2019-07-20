Marvel's Russo Brothers to adapt 'Grimjack' and 'Battle of the Planets'

Washington D.C.: 'Avengers: Endgame' directors Joe and Anthony Russo will produce adaptations of graphic comic novel 'Grimjack' and animated show 'Battle of the Planets', the duo announced at San Diego Comic-Con.

Both projects will be developed through their AGBO banner.

According to Variety, Joe said Anthony would rush home from school every day to watch 'Battle of the Planets'. However, Anthony added that 'Grimjack' was a "deep cut" that the pair loved as kids.

Joe said that they're producing 'Grimjack' and that they might direct 'Battle of the Planets'. "If we were to make it, it would be a live-action film," said Joe, reported Deadline.

'Grimjack' is being developed at Amazon by AGBO, Halfire and being written by Kevin Murphy.

The 'Grimjack' novel was written by John Ostrander and Tim Truman. It is the story of a mercenary and his crew who are forced to dig into their own pasts when Grimjack's estranged teenage daughter comes to him looking for help.

Currently, no writer is attached to pen 'Battle of the Planets'.

Originally created by Tatsuo Yoshida and Tatsunoko Studios, 'Battle of the Planets' follows five young orphans who are trained to form an intergalactic team known as G-Force, promising to protect Earth and its allies from otherworldly invading forces.

The projects join the list of the duo's previously announced titles 'Cherry,' to star Tom Holland, and a reboot of 'The Thomas Crown Affair' with Michael B Jordan.