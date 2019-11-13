Marvel pays tributes to Stan 'The Man' Lee on first death anniversary

Marvel Studios has paid homage to Stan Lee on the one-year death anniversary of the comic book legend.

Lee, who revolutionised pop culture as the co-creator of iconic superheroes like Spider-Man and The Hulk, died on November 12, 2018 at age 95.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, Marvel honoured Lee's legacy with an illustration of the veteran surrounded by many of the superheroes he helped create.

"Remembering Stan 'The Man' Lee: his legacy will live on in the Marvel Universe and the hearts of Marvel fans everywhere," the tweet read.