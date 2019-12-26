Martin Scorsese's 19-yr-old daughter pulls a Marvel-themed Christmas prank on him

Los Angeles: Martin Scorsese may have been critical about superhero movies but that didn't deter his daughter Francesca Scorsese from pulling a little Marvel-themed prank on him.

Francesca, 19, playfully trolled her father as she shared a photo of the Avengers-themed wrapping paper she is using for her Scorsese's gifts.

"Look what I'm wrapping my dad's XMas gifts in," she captioned the photo posted on her Instagram story.