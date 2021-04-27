Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr celebrate second anniversary of 'Avengers: Endgame'

Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr took to their social media pages to celebrate the second anniversary of Avengers: Endgame the final chapter of their mega hit movie.

Ruffalo, who plays Bruce Banner aka the Hulk, took to Instagram to look back at the historic film that led to major changes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"Can't believe it's been two years since the premiere of #AvengersEndgame," Ruffalo wrote on Monday on Instagram, posting a photo of him with costars Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, and Jeremy Renner.

"Love you all 3000," he wrote, referring to the emotional and now viral dialogue, first said by Downey Jr's Tony Stark.

Downey Jr started the MCU with his role as the genius billionaire Stark/ Iron Man.

The actor also looked back at the film that marked the end of his character's journey.

"Cannot believe it's been two years since Endgame. #LoveYouAll3000," he wrote.