Mark Ruffalo apologizes for his tweet about the Israel-Hamas conflict, says 'it's time to avoid hyperbole'

Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo, who plays the Incredible Hulk in the Marvel films, has apologized for using hyperbole language while talking about the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Mark has been one of the outspoken actors in Hollywood who have used their platform to voice international concerns.

The Emmy Award-winning and Oscar-nominated actor had earlier suggested in a tweet that Israel is committing genocide on Palestinians.

Now, he has said that the comments he had tweeted were wrong, and had been used to justify antisemitism.

Mark wrote on Twitter, "I have reflected & wanted to apologize for posts during the recent Israel/Hamas fighting that suggested Israel is committing ‘genocide.’ It’s not accurate, it’s inflammatory, disrespectful & is being used to justify antisemitism here & abroad. Now is the time to avoid hyperbole."