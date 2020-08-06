Mariah Carey's sister Alison is suing their mother for 'forcing her to perform sex acts on strangers at the age of 10'

Singer Mariah Carey’s estranged sister Alison is reportedly suing their mother for sexually assaulting her as a child.

The 57-year-old accused her mother Patricia of forcing her to perform sexual acts on strangers at the mere age of 10, reported Daily Mail UK.

According to a report by The Sun, Alison filed a lawsuit in the New York Supreme Court stating that besides enduring her own abuse, she also had to watch other youngsters go through the same during “satanic worship meeting that involved ritual sacrifices in the middle of the night.”

The Carey sisters haven’t talked since 1991.

Alison worked as a prostitute and is HIV positive. She lost her teeth and is in desperate need of money to get them fixed.

In her 2018 interview, she stated that a family member would take her to occult gatherings where she was abused by worshippers wearing cloaks.

“Terrible things would happen - things that a child should never see. I was sexually abused there. They told me that if I didn't do what they told me or if I told them what was going on they would harm Mariah,” said Alison.

The abuse which took place in 1970s went on for several years till she finally decided to file a lawsuit owing to post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression.

On the other hand, Mariah recently announced her memoir "The Meaning of Mariah Carey" to tell "the unfiltered story of her life".

"This book is composed of my memories, my mishaps, my struggles, my survival and my songs. Unfiltered. Writing this memoir was incredibly hard, humbling and healing. My sincere hope is that you are moved to a new understanding, not only about me, but also about the resilience of the human spirit," Carey said in a letter shared on social media.