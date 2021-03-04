Mariah Carey's brother sues her for emotional distress

Morgan Carey, elder brother of pop star Mariah Carey, is suing the singer for defamation and infliction of emotional distress caused by her memoir, "The Meaning Of Mariah Carey."

Filed in New York Supreme Court, the lawsuit claims that the memoir contains passages that are false and defamatory, according to a report in Variety.

Co-author Michaela Angela Davis snd Macmillan Publishing Group are also listed as defendants.

The suit read: "(Morgan) brings this action more in sorrow and disappointment in his sister's betrayals and malicious falsehoods than in anger at them. He is by no means envious of his sister's enormous artistic and personal success, has enjoyed his own successes both professional and personal and has always wished her well."