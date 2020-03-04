Mariah Carey postpones Hawaii concert amid Coronavirus outbreak

New Delhi: With the growing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, American singer Mariah Carey on Wednesday called off a pre-scheduled concert in Hawaii.

The 49-year-old singer rescheduled the dates of her concerts from a March to November, due to "evolving international travel restrictions." The singer took to Twitter to announce about the cancellation of the concert.

"Aloha Hawaii!! I'm so so sad to have to announce that I'm postponing my show to November," she tweeted.