Man sues Madonna for starting concert two hours late!

Washington D.C.: The 'Queen of Pop' Madonna is being sued by a man for a starting her concerts a tad late.

The man claimed that her concert starts by 10:30 pm which is too late for his early bird schedule, according to a report, quoted by Page Six, In his class-action lawsuit, Nate Hollander claims that he bought three tickets to see the star's December 17 show at the Fillmore Miami Beach, which was first scheduled to begin at 8:30 pm, NBC.com reports, cited by Page Six.

But the 61-year-old singer pushed back the time two hours, and he no longer wants to go, according to the outlet, which cited a lawsuit filed November 4 in federal court in Miami-Dade County.