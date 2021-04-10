Man breaks into Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello's house, steals Rs 1.9 crore car, held

Washington [US]: A man who broke into American power couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's house was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) on Thursday (local time).

According to TMZ, a crook who broke into Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello house recently has been nabbed by the cops and booked under burglary and grand theft auto felonies on Thursday.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the suspect has been arrested on Thursday for allegedly entering the couple's home last month while they were home. Cops believe the suspect then stole the keys to Shawn's Mercedes G-Wagon and fled in it.

Reportedly, the police caught the suspect while following up on a trespassing call they got last week at a home in another area. Cops informed that the guy had a key on him, which they later discovered was a match to Shawn's G-Wagon.

TMZ earlier broke the story that the suspect allegedly broke a window to get into Shawn and Camila's L.A. home last month, before bolting in Shawn's luxury SUV.

Fortunately for the singer, he got his ride back in surprisingly good condition about a week later when cops found it parked on a residential street.