Man arrested for trespassing Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's home in California

An alleged trespasser was arrested for crashing through the gate of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's California residence.

According to Fox News, a man named Nickolas Brooks from Ohio -- who drove across the country to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's home -- was arrested after being accused of trespassing their home twice in December last year.

As per the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, the first incident took place on December 24 when police responded to the home that afternoon and cautioned Brooks. Two days later, the authorities responded to the home again and arrested the 37-year-old.