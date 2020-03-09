Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott are a couple again

Los Angeles: Reality TV star Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott are reportedly back together following their split in October 2019.

"The couple has always had love and respect for one another but took a break last year because they both had so much going on. They couldn't fully focus on what it took to make the relationship work," a source told etonline.com.

"Kylie exploded in the make-up world and was busy making a billion dollar business and Travis was on tour and working on music. Although things haven't slowed down much for the duo, they're better able to handle it," the source continued and added: "at the end of the day, the couple is happy to have their family back together."