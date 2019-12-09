Madonna's daughter Lourdes performs nearly nude scene in a stimulated orgy

Los Angeles: Singer Madonna's eldest child Lourdes Leon recently performed a nearly nude scene in a stimulated orgy during Art Basel in Miami, Florida.

The 23-year-old wound up in a pile of around 30 others for the Love Different 2020 performance, reports dailymail.co.uk.

She started out wearing a plunging tie-dye tank dress featuring a corseted bodice designed by Spanish label Desigual styled by Alicia Padron.

Lourdes too flaunted her unshaven armpits and then danced down a makeshift runway towards the crowded main stage.