Madonna gets 'inked for the very first time'

By PTI

Pop diva Madonna has finally got "inked for the very first time".

The 62-year-old singer had the initials of her six children tattooed onto her wrist at the Shamrock Social Club in Hollywood, California. Madonna took to Instagram to share a series of pictures documenting her first experience of getting a tattoo.

The Grammy winner captioned photos as "Inked for The Very First Time #family", in a nod to her 1984 hit track "Like a Virgin".

The initials, L R D M S E, signify her children's first names, in order of their age: Lourdes, 24, Rocco, 20, David, 15, Mercy, 14, and Stella and Estere, eight.

