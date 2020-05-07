Madonna clarifies her claims of having coronavirus antibodies, says she contacted COVID-19 during Paris tour

After claiming that she has coronavirus antibodies, pop star Madonna has finally clarified that she had contacted COVID-19, during her Paris leg of her of Madame X tour. The singer took to her Instagram to talk about the 'sensationalist headlines' and addressed her health status.
Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Im Grateful that I can be a part of supporting Research to Find the cure for Covid -19!! And just to clear things up for people who would rather believe sensationalist headlines than do their own research about the nature of this virus— I am not currently sick."
The 61-year-old singer, who made headlines over her claims of having antibodies, further added, "When you test positive for anti-bodies it means you HAD the virus which I. clearly did as I was sick at the end of my tour in Paris over 7 weeks ago along with many other artists in my show but at the time. We all thought we had a very bad flu. Thank God we are all healthy and well now. Hope that clears things up for the band wagon jumpers!! Knowledge is Power! #covid19"
Here's the post:
In an earlier video on Instagram as a part of her ‘Quarantine Diaries’, Madonna had, "I took a test the other day. I found out that I have the antibodies. So tomorrow, I’m just going to go for a long drive in a car and I'm going to roll down the window, and I’m going to breathe in the COVID-19 air."
In March, Madonna called coronavirus 'the great equaliser'. In a video posted on her Instagram, which has now been deleted, she said, "That's the thing about COVID-19. It doesn't care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are, how smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell,"
"It's the great equaliser and what's terrible about it is what's great about it. What's terrible about it is that it's made us all equal in many ways, and what's wonderful about is, is that it's made us all equal in many ways," added the singer.
