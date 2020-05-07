Madonna clarifies her claims of having coronavirus antibodies, says she contacted COVID-19 during Paris tour

After claiming that she has coronavirus antibodies, pop star Madonna has finally clarified that she had contacted COVID-19, during her Paris leg of her of Madame X tour. The singer took to her Instagram to talk about the 'sensationalist headlines' and addressed her health status.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Im Grateful that I can be a part of supporting Research to Find the cure for Covid -19!! And just to clear things up for people who would rather believe sensationalist headlines than do their own research about the nature of this virus— I am not currently sick."

The 61-year-old singer, who made headlines over her claims of having antibodies, further added, "When you test positive for anti-bodies it means you HAD the virus which I. clearly did as I was sick at the end of my tour in Paris over 7 weeks ago along with many other artists in my show but at the time. We all thought we had a very bad flu. Thank God we are all healthy and well now. Hope that clears things up for the band wagon jumpers!! Knowledge is Power! #covid19"

Here's the post: