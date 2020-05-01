Madonna claims she has coronavirus antibodies, says 'going for a drive to breathe in COVID-19 air'

In another bizarre video on Instagram as a part of her ‘Quarantine Diaries’, Madonna shared that she already has coronavirus antibodies after getting herself tested for the virus.
The 61-year-old pop icon said, "I took a test the other day. I found out that I have the antibodies. So tomorrow, I’m just going to go for a long drive in a car and I'm going to roll down the window, and I’m going to breathe in the COVID-19 air."
The singing sensation claimed that that following a test, it has proven that her immune system has already seen the coronavirus. However it is unclear if she did suffer any symptoms.
In March, Madonna called coronavirus "the great equaliser" in a bizarre bathtub video, where she sat nude in a milky bathtub filled with rose petals.
"That's the thing about COVID-19. It doesn't care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are, how smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell," she said in a video posted on her Instagram, which has now been deleted.
"It's the great equaliser and what's terrible about it is what's great about it. What's terrible about it is that it's made us all equal in many ways, and what's wonderful about is, is that it's made us all equal in many ways," added the singer.
She also paid tribute to her "Desperately Seeking Susan" castmate Mark Blum following his coronavirus-related death.
Madonna shared: "I Want to Acknowledge the Passing of a remarkable Human, fellow actor and friend Mark Blum, who succumbed to Coronavirus."
She added: "This is really tragic and my heart goes out to him, his family and his loved ones. I remember him as funny, warm, loving and professional when we made 'Desperately Seeking Susan' in 1985!!"
Madonna used Blum's death to remind fans how important it is to stay safe and protected amid the pandemic.
"This virus is no joke, nothing to be casual about or pretend (it) won't affect us in some way," she added. "We need to stay grateful - be hopeful - help each other- and follow the quarantine rules!"
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)