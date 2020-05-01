Madonna claims she has coronavirus antibodies, says 'going for a drive to breathe in COVID-19 air'

In March, Madonna called coronavirus "the great equaliser" in a bizarre bathtub video, where she sat nude in a milky bathtub filled with rose petals.

"That's the thing about COVID-19. It doesn't care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are, how smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell," she said in a video posted on her Instagram, which has now been deleted.

"It's the great equaliser and what's terrible about it is what's great about it. What's terrible about it is that it's made us all equal in many ways, and what's wonderful about is, is that it's made us all equal in many ways," added the singer.

She also paid tribute to her "Desperately Seeking Susan" castmate Mark Blum following his coronavirus-related death.

Madonna shared: "I Want to Acknowledge the Passing of a remarkable Human, fellow actor and friend Mark Blum, who succumbed to Coronavirus."

She added: "This is really tragic and my heart goes out to him, his family and his loved ones. I remember him as funny, warm, loving and professional when we made 'Desperately Seeking Susan' in 1985!!"

Madonna used Blum's death to remind fans how important it is to stay safe and protected amid the pandemic.

"This virus is no joke, nothing to be casual about or pretend (it) won't affect us in some way," she added. "We need to stay grateful - be hopeful - help each other- and follow the quarantine rules!"